Karachi: Third naegleria death of the year sparks alarm among citizens

KARACHI: The Naegleria virus claimed another life in Karachi on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll from the virus to three this year. The latest death has sparked deep concern among citizens, ARY News reported.

Naegleria, which thrives in water, directly attacks the human brain. The deceased, a 44-year-old resident of the Korangi area, was admitted to a private hospital with a high fever.

He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated, but despite extensive medical efforts, he succumbed to the illness. Doctors later confirmed that Naegleria was detected in his laboratory reports.

Read Also: Karachi youth dies of naegleria

According to doctors and health department records, three cases have been reported since the start of the current year. The first case was reported in February from Gulshan-e-Iqbal, while the second occurred in the Orangi Town neighborhood.

Medical experts explain that Naegleria flourishes in fresh, unchlorinated water. It enters the human body through the nose and destroys brain tissue, resulting in a fatality rate of nearly 99 percent.

To stay safe, health experts urge citizens to regularly add chlorine to both underground and overhead water tanks. They emphasize taking extra care during ablution, showering, or swimming to ensure unchlorinated water does not enter the nose. Experts also advise immediately contacting qualified doctors if symptoms like high fever and severe headache appear.