Karachi: Three arrested for supplying dead chicken meat in Korangi, Landhi

KARACHI: Three people involved in supplying dead poultry chicken meat in Karachi from Thatta were arrested on Thursday by police, ARY News reported.

As per details, over 1,000 dead chicken was seized by police in Karachi’s Korangi No.4. Three people named Hasnain Aslam, Javed and Farooq were arrested, who made startling revelations.

The police said the dead chicken meat was being supplied in the port city from different poultry farms of Thatta.

The arrested said they used to supply dead chicken meat to different hotels and marts in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Korangi and Landhi.

In a similar raid conducted by police in 2021, the Punjab police arrested a gang involved in supplying meat from dead animals to eateries in Pakpattan and other cities.

The police had acted on a tip-off and arrested suppliers from different parts of the city. More than 40 kg of meat was recovered from their possession.