Karachi: Three die of electrocution in rain-related incidents

KARACHI: At least three people have lost their lives after being electrocuted in Karachi during various rain-related incidents, ARY News reported.

As per well-informed rescue sources, a man named Imran was pronounced dead due to electric shock in Karachi’s Azam Basti area.

Abdullah also lost his life after electrocution in his home in Qasba Mianwali Colony. Four years old Bilquis was the third casualty reported in the metropolis. The minor girl was electrocuted to death in Landhi’s Daud Chalii.

On Wednesday morning, heavy showers lashed several areas of Karachi. The areas including Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar, Lyari, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Godhra and other localities received heavy rain.

The ongoing monsoon system will remain active in the region until July 09, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.

He cautioned against urban flooding in some parts of the metropolis adding that intermittent rainfall with thunderstorm will continue in the city today.

He said concerned authorities and departments have been cautioned about the likelihood of urban flooding in the city.

