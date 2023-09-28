Karachi: Three suspects gunned down in Rangers operation

KARACHI: At least four Rangers personnel were injured, while three accused were injured in an exchange of firing during a joint operation of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in Sakrand, Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesman for the Rangers on Thursday, the operation was carried out based on intelligence information.

The operation was conducted jointly by Rangers and Police on the report of the presence of miscreants and criminals. Explosives and weapons were reported to be in the possession of high-profile suspects.

The accused, when they noticed forces approaching, opened indiscriminate firing, due to which four Rangers personnel were injured and three were killed in retaliatory action.

Karachi police, rangers arrest three suspects in combing operation

The Law enforcers earlier arrested three suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Karachi police and Rangers arrested three suspected criminals allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and mobile phone tampering during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

The detained individuals were identified as Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Saboor alias Sabura, and Ehtesham alias Ahsan.

During the operation, the law enforcers successfully recovered stolen mobile phones and motorbikes from the possession of the accused criminals.