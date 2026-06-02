KARACHI: A video showing a group of armed men allegedly threatening a family on Tipu Sultan Road has surfaced, raising concerns over the display of weapons and the conduct of private security personnel in the city, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred when two double-cabin vehicles carrying several armed individuals allegedly hit a family’s car and attempted to leave the scene. When the occupants of the car tried to record the incident, the armed men reportedly pointed weapons at a brother and sister and threatened them.

The suspects allegedly used abusive language toward passing motorists and motorcyclists.

Sources said three armed men were present in one of the vehicles, while another armed individual was travelling in the second vehicle. One of the vehicles was allegedly using an old registration number, which officials said is not legally permitted.

Excise authorities stated that the vehicle involved is a Toyota Hilux registered in the name of Muhammad Mubashir, with its original registration number identified as SA-9012. Officials said the owner’s listed address is in Phase VI of DHA, Karachi.

The footage has drawn attention on social media, with many users questioning how armed individuals were openly moving around and allegedly intimidating members of the public.

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It is worth noting that in Karachi, the public display of weapons is prohibited, and private security guards are required to wear approved uniforms and caps while on duty. Even when in uniform, security personnel are not permitted to openly carry weapons in their hands.

Authorities have yet to announce whether any action has been taken against the individuals seen in the video. The incident has once again sparked debate over the enforcement of security regulations in Karachi and the presence of armed guards accompanying private individuals in Karachi.