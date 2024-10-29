PMD shares update on winter season in Karachi

Karachi is expected to experience shorter winter season this year as the temperature is expected to dip by mid-December, according to the Meteorological Department of Pakistan (PMD).

According to details, the experts predicted that winter may be shorter than usual this year. Currently, Karachi continues to face unusual heat, with temperatures nearing 40°C, leaving residents concerned about the effects of climate change.

The hot season has increased the demand of drinks and fluids in the metropolis.

Reports indicate that winter across Pakistan, including Karachi, is likely to be milder than usual. The late start of winter season highlights the impacts of the climate change.

Meanwhile, dry weather is forecasted for most areas today, with sporadic rain and light snowfall expected in regions like Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On the other hand, an emergency alert has been issued in Lahore amid increasing levels of smog. The Punjab government has advised residents to wear masks, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid outdoor exposure.

The alert also notes that smog from areas like Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh is entering Lahore with strong winds, intensifying local air quality concerns.