School timings revised amid increasing smog levels in Lahore

New school timings have been enforced in Lahore as a precaution against worsening air pollution due to smog.

On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in Lahore soared to dangerous levels of 700, according to a global monitoring site.

The developments follows after the directions of Punjab’s Environment Protection Department.

According to an official notification, schools will now open at 8:45 AM for students, effective from October 28 (today) until January 31, 2025.

Additionally, student assemblies will be conducted in classrooms rather than outdoor spaces, and all outdoor activities have been temporarily suspended.

The notification also enforces a strict ban on fireworks in Lahore until January 31, 2025. Authorities have advised the public to use masks and other protective measures to minimize exposure to smog.

Residents are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed and avoid spending prolonged periods outdoors.

The AQI index report in its health recommendation, advised citizens of Lahore to avoid outdoor exercise, close windows to avoid dirty outdoor air, wear a mask outdoors, and run an air purifier for the fresh air.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

The smoke produced by burning crop remnants, factories and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters the atmosphere and the impact of this appears at the onset of winter and remains till the season’s end, experts added.