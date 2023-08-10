Karachi to face worst gas loadshedding from August 12

KARACHI: Karachi citizens will face worst gas loadshedding from August 12 to 27 due to a supply cut of 107 mmcfd following annual maintenance work at the gas field, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The gas supply to Karachi will be disrupted due to annual maintenance work at Kunnar-Pasakhi Deep (KPD) gas field from August 12 to 27, causing a reduction in gas supply by 107 mmcfd which will affect the domestic, commercial, industrial and Kapco power plants.

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) issued the notification regarding the maintenance schedule of the Kunnar-Pasakhi Deep (KPD) gas field which will be completed in three phases in 16 days.

READ: IMF asks Pakistan to further hike power, gas tariffs

The SSGC spokesperson said that a complete shutdown will be carried out for eight days and partial shutdown for four days. The complete shutdown will reduce the gas supply by 107 mmcfd and 50 mmcfd during the partial shutdown.



A few days ago, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) supply line was damaged during the ditching for the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project in Karachi.

According to the SSGC, the 8’dia gas supply line was damaged near Safoora Chowrangi in Karachi during the digging work for the BRT, suspending the gas supply to the adjoining areas including Memon Foundation Hospital, Sadi Town, Karachi University, Rimjhim, Rizvia Society, Down University, Suparco, Sachal Goth and other nearing villages.