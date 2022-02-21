Karachi to get new university as Sindh cabinet okays law

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Monday approved the Karachi Metropolitan University Bill 2022, city administrator and the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Monday.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of the provincial cabinet.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) will be given the status of a public university, which has been a major demand of KMDC students.

Taking aim at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the administrator said the opposition party could not fulfill the demand during its term in power.

Apart from the university bill, the cabinet gave a go-ahead to the proposal to set up a university or at least a campus of university in every district of the province.

