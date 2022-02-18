Fish aquarium at Karachi’s Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim to get new life

KARACHI: City Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Friday inaugurated rehabilitation work on a fish aquarium at Karachi’s Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the administrator said that he was trying to restore the port city to its past glory. “I want to turn Karachi into a beautiful city that it used to be in the past,” he added.

He vowed to restore all parks belonging to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), saying many of them have already been restored in the past few months.

In a Twitter statement, Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesperson, said, “KMC has begun work on reconstructing & rehabilitating Fish Aquarium at Bagh Ibn e Qasim.”

“This aquarium existed for years but unfortunately was closed down in the past, KMC will complete this work in 6 months time. This place will serve as a beautiful urban open space for people.”

