Murtaza Wahab opens ‘Misaali park’ in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

KARACHI: City Administrator Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday inaugurated a newly built park in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony.

“[I] inaugurated Misaali Park for the residents of Shah Faisal Colony. The park had remained a dumping ground in the past but KMC has now restored it into a beautiful green space for citizens to come and enjoy,” he tweeted, sharing photos of the park.

Speaking to the media earlier today, Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesperson, said Karachi’s journey towards development has started.

He asked the people of the port city to see what did the MQM and PTI do for the metropolis and what the PPP is doing. The PTI government is unable to provide gas, electricity and employment opportunities to the masses yet it claims to have revived the country’s economy, he said.

On Tuesday, the city administrator had inaugurated newly constructed Al-Aqsa Park in Model Colony.

