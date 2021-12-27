SC withdraws Murtaza Wahab’s removal order

KARACHI: Supreme Court (SC) on Monday accepted the unconditional apology of Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab after ordering his removal from the post.

“I apologise to the court,” Murtaza Wahab said before the SC bench. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin, a member of the bench remarked “We have removed you,” and added that the post of administrator demands impartiality.

During the hearing, advocate general Sindh requested the SC bench to accept an unconditional apology of Murtaza Wahab and ensured that he will not take part in political activities in the future.

Later, CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, while accepting Wahab’s apology ordered him to refrain from politics while being the administrator.

Discharge your duties without any political affiliation, CJP Gulzar directed Wahab.

Earlier, during the hearing of the Gutter Bagheja land allotment case, the apex court had ordered to remove Wahab as Administrator Karachi over disturbing the decorum of the court and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) ordered him to leave the court immediately.

The apex court while directing Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to appoint a new Administrator for Karachi said that Murtaza Wahab is acting like a politician instead of an administrator.

