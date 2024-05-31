Karachi to get safe city project soon

KARACHI: The Interior Minister of Sindh, Zia-ul-Hasan, on Friday directed the relevant authorities to launch the Karachi’s safe city project on top priority, ARY News reported.

During the meeting with the DIG CTD, the provincial interior minister issued a check of Rs 1 billion for the initial phase of the project.

Addressing the meeting, Zia-ul-Hassan stated that the first phase of the safe city project is to be completed during the period of 12 months.

“The aim and target of this project is to eliminate crime and ensure the arrest of criminals in Karachi,” the minister said.

The minister also shared the future plan to extend the safe city project to other cities of Sindh after successful launch in Karachi, adding that the Sindh government has allocated Rs 3 billion for the project.

In the meeting, DG Safe City Project Asif Ijaz Sheikh briefed the meeting.

Last week, Sindh government has released Rs4 billion for the first phase of much-awaited Karachi Safe City Project.

The project is the main component of the Sindh Safe City Authority and will be completed in two years.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has directed DG Sindh Safe City Authority Asif Aijaz Shaikh to complete first phase of the project on priority basis.

Under the Smart Safe City project, 1300 CCTV cameras would be installed at 300 sites in Red Zone & Airport Corridor with FR and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capability within eight hours solar back.

Data comprising photographs of jail inmates will also be attached to the system and it will be completed in two-and-a-half years.

The Command-and-Control Building is also being built adjacent to the Karachi Police Office. The project will be completed in two phases consisting of 12,000 cameras along with the upgradation of 2,000 existing cameras.

The system will facilitate monitoring of hospitals for criminals/suspects, multiple camera tracking against suspects and response, database management of criminals and integration with National, Criminal, and other databases.