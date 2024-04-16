Karachi to receive another heavy rain spell this week

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted another heavy spell of rain in Karachi later this week, ARY News reported.

As per the latest development, another rain system is ready to impact the western regions of Pakistan starting from tonight, expected to bring stormy rains once again to Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

Due to this strong system, the met department forecast moderate and heavy rain – in some places – to be expected during the night of 17-18 April in Karachi.

On 17 April, the new system will spread to most of the districts of Balochistan, while the western winds will reach the upper regions on 18 April, as per Meteorological Department.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert for citizens in light of the potential flood situation arising from widespread rainfall across the country. Snowfall is expected in mountainous areas, with possible landslides and flooding in Balochistan’s rivers. Furthermore, floods are anticipated in the Kabul, Swat, and Panjkora rivers.

Due to the flood situation, the areas of Nowshera, Charsadda, Pabi, Shabqdar, Jamrud and Peshawar are also expected to be affected, while there is a risk of flooding in the low-lying areas.

A day earlier, rainfall played havoc with various parts of Balochistan as flash floods hit several districts of the southwestern province.

Harnai and adjoining areas experience flooding in local rivers and nullahs as land link with several areas severed. Traffic could not be restored at Harnai-Quetta-Punjab highway for the fourth day.

Flooding has damaged railway track suspending railway traffic on Sibi-Harnai railway section for second day.

Railway officials have said that the repair work has been started at the track.