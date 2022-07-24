Sunday, July 24, 2022
Karachi to receive heavy rain spell till July 26

KARACHI: The Met Office on Sunday issued rain alert for Karachi saying that the monsoon spell will remain in the city until July 27, ARY NEWS reported.

As per the alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rain spell will continue in the city on July 26 and July 27. “The rain spell in other districts of the province will continue until July 28,” the Met Office said.

It further said that continuous rainfall in Karachi could exert pressure on Hub Dam that has already filled to its capacity.

The Met Office previously said under the influence of the news system, Karachi was expected to see widespread rain-wind/thunderstorms with scattered heavy and very heavy falls.

Heavy or very heavy rainfall may generate urban flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Larkana, Sukkur and other districts of Sindh during the forecast period, it added.

