Karachi to receive moderate rain today, forecasts PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted moderate rainfall in Karachi today (Monday).

As per the details, the weather in Karachi is currently partly cloudy, warm, and humid.

The PMD in its weather forecast report said the city will welcome moderate rainfall today, while Karachi’s temperature is 32 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level of 70% in the morning.

Despite this, the heat index is making it feel as hot as 41 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius today.

In an earlier forecast, the PMD alerted residents of Karachi and other areas of Sindh to prepare for potential thunderstorms, strong winds, and lightning under the monsoon spell expected from July 8 (today).

The monsoon winds sweeping into the region could trigger rainfall across various locations, including Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Dadu, and Jacobabad.

PM forms high-level committee for monsoon emergency

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a high-level committee to handle potential emergencies during the upcoming monsoon season.

Chairing a review meeting to address the monsoon forecast and potential emergencies, the prime minister decided to personally supervise the response to any flood situations during the monsoon.

PM Shehbaz emphasized integrating advanced monsoon information into national broadcasts, stressing the regular dissemination of weather updates to farmers. He assured full support to farmers during emergencies, emphasizing the need for immediate assistance in such situations.

He instructed all relevant institutions to remain on high alert during the monsoon and directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to support all provincial governments and related agencies.