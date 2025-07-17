Karachi to receive third monsoon spell rains from tomorrow

The third spell of the monsoon is set to enter Karachi from tomorrow (Friday), with light to moderate rainfall expected under its influence, ARY News reported, citing PMD.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the port city will receive light to moderate showers from tomorrow under the third spell of monsoon rains.

The PMD said that the weather in the city will remain cloudy and humid throughout the day, with a possibility of light drizzle during nighttime hours.

The maximum temperature in Karachi is forecast to reach up to 35°C, while humidity levels are currently recorded at 69 percent. Southwesterly winds are blowing at a speed of 11 kilometers per hour, the Met Office added.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected at most places in Kashmir, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Scattered heavy falls, occasionally very heavy, are also likely during this period.

Isolated rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in central and southern Punjab, as well as in northeast and southern Balochistan.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-six, Gilgit eighteen, Murree fourteen and Muzafarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-eight, Leh eleven, Pulwama and Anantnag seventeen, Shopian sixteen and Baramula twenty-one degree centigrade.