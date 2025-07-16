Weather Report Today from Karachi

The weather in Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy and humid on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a chance of light rain in the evening, with maximum temperatures expected to reach up to 35 degrees Celsius.

In the morning, humidity levels in Karachi were recorded at 69 per cent, contributing to the overall sultry conditions across the city.

The PMD further stated in its forecast that sea breezes have resumed, providing some relief from the heat, while winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 7 kilometers per hour.

Read more: 111 dead, 212 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan: NDMA

Meanwhile, mainly widespread rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, while at scattered places in northeast/south Balochistan, southeast/upper Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-seven degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-three, Gilgit nineteen, Murree fifteen and Muzafarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh nine, Pulwama and Baramula seventeen and Anantnag and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.