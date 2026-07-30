Zeeshan Naz: Karachi trader who faked own death arrested

KARACHI: Police have solved the mystery of a burnt body found inside a car near Zero Point in Surjani Town and arrested a trader named Zeeshan Naz who killed an innocent man to stage his own death to escape creditors, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Tariq Mastoi, the arrested suspect, identified as Zeeshan, planned the fake murder with the help of an accomplice.

The SSP said Zeeshan allegedly staged his own death to avoid repaying heavy debts and killed an innocent citizen to make the plan appear genuine.

Police said the body recovered from the vehicle did not belong to the trader, who was initially believed to have been killed. Using modern technology and biometric evidence, investigators identified the deceased as Qurban, a resident of Muzaffargarh who had been missing for a long time.

According to police, Qurban was allegedly murdered by Zeeshan as part of the fake death plot.

Investigators said Zeeshan, a rice trader, was facing debts exceeding Rs5.5 billion owed to around 60 to 70 people.

Police also recovered Zeeshan’s mobile phone from the vehicle, which contained a video message in which he claimed that none of his family members were involved in his business affairs.

The SSP said Zeeshan attempted to evade arrest by changing his appearance, but police managed to trace and arrest him through technical evidence.

Further investigation into the case is underway, while police are questioning the arrested suspects to uncover more details of the murder plot.