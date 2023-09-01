Karachi traders divided on JI’s Sept 2 countrywide strike

KARACHI: Traders in Karachi gave divided opinions on observing shutter down strike on September 2 which was announced by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), ARY News reported on Friday.

Traders conducted a consultative session to observe the strike on September 2 in which the majority of traders opposed observing the strike on the second consecutive day. It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi traders observed shutter down strike today.

However, the traders’ leaders did not give a clear stance regarding their participation in the September 2 strike.

All Pakistan Timber Traders Association Chairman Sharjeel Goplani said in a statement that they neither support Saturday’s strike nor oppose it.

Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) President Rizwan Irfan said the shop owners have to make own decisions on whether to open their businesses or not.

All Karachi Tajir Itehad (AKTI) Atiq Mir President Atiq Mir said that consultations are still underway in some markets regarding tomorrow’s strike.

Moreover, the Wholesalers Grocers Association President Rauf Ibrahim announced to not become part of Saturday’s strike. He announced that Jodia Bazaar Karachi will remain open on Saturday.

Ibrahim said that commodities are supplied from Jodia Bazaar Karachi to all parts of the country which will be continued tomorrow.

On August 27, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had decided to hold a countrywide strike on September 2 against increase in electricity prices amid mounting public outcry.

In a statement, JI spokesperson Qaiser Shareef said that committees have been constituted for a countrywide strike on September 2 against increase in electricity prices.

Qaiser Shareef further said that peaceful protest against inflation will continue for the next five days.

On August 31, the business community of Lahore announced observing a shutter down strike on September 2 (Saturday) against the inflated electricity bills and rising inflation.

Mujahid Maqsood Butt – President of Traders Association – said that markets across Lahore will remain closed on Saturday (September 2) in protest against inflated electricity bills and rising inflation in the country.