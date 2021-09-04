Karachi traders end sit-in after talks with Sindh minister

KARACHI: Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) announced on Saturday an end to its sit-in and hunger strike after successful talks with Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Shah met the protesting traders and assured them of acceptance of all their legitimate demands.

“You will get good news on Monday,” the minister said, appealing to the protesters to end their sit-in. He said the Sindh government imposed restrictions on the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to curb spread of coronavirus.

He said an impression is being created that Hyderabad and Karachi are being meted out injustice. Punjab is tightening restriction due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, he added.

Unfazed by rain lashing the port city, traders in Karachi staged Saturday a protest demonstration against restrictions imposed on business activities as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

A large number of traders gathered near the Boulton market, blocking MA Jinnah Road to press the provincial government to accept their demand of allowing business activities six days a week until 10pm.