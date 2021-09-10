Karachi traders finally resume market activities on Fridays after long

KARACHI: The traders of the port city have resumed market activities on Friday after a long period of indefinite Covid-led ban allowed them only five days of trading keeping them suspended on Fridays and Sundays, ARY News reported.

Shopkeepers of Zainab Market and Gul Plaza among other markets in Saddar and of Tariq Road markets have opened their shops on Friday after the ban kept them shut since the restrictions have been in place to curb Covid.

Hyder and Boltan Road markets have too been opened today, thanks to the talks of Karachi traders’ associations held yesterday with provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

The notification of lifting of the ban on opening markets on Fridays have not been issued as yet, however, Shah reassured the traders to open them nevertheless.

One condition to keep them open is to ensure Covid SOPs are duly adhered to and all the staff is vaccinated.

Sindh govt allows traders to open businesses on Friday

This was yesterday announced by Sindh local government minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah after holding a meeting with Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) delegation.

The minister said that the provincial government will issue a notification within the next few hours for allowing the continuation of businesses on Friday.

Earlier yesterday, the Sindh government and traders reached an agreement on some issues related to the restrictions on the continuation of businesses due to the spread of COVID-19.