Sindh govt allows traders to open businesses on Friday

KARACHI: The Sindh government has allowed Hyderabad and Karachi traders to open businesses on Friday, ARY News reported on Thursday.

This was announced by Sindh local government minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah after holding a meeting with Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) delegation.

The minister said that the provincial government will issue a notification within the next few hours for allowing the continuation of businesses on Friday.

Earlier today, the Sindh government and traders have made an agreement on some issues related to the restrictions on the continuation of businesses due to the spread of COVID-19.

However, the deadlock between traders and the provincial government persisted on the observance of business closure day on Friday.

READ: TRADERS DEMAND SINDH GOVT ALLOW MARKETS TO STAY OPEN FRIDAY

Faizan Rawat had said in a statement that the traders have apprised Nasir Hussain Shah about their issues and demanded the government to allow businesses on Friday. He told Shah that the minister was fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community.

Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) announced on Saturday an end to its sit-in and hunger strike after successful talks with Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.