Traders demand Sindh govt allow markets to stay open Friday

KARACHI: The All Karachi Traders Anjuman-i-Tajiran demanded on Tuesday that the Sindh government allow markets to stay open on Friday after the two-day closure on account of Ashura.

Ilyas Memon, president of the traders association, called on the provincial government to ease the Covid-19 restrictions and allow businesses to operate this Friday.

He said commercial activities will remain suspended from Tuesday to Thursday as major business centres and roads have been sealed due to security concerns ahead of Ashura.

Memon recalled businesses had remained shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown last week, taking a heavy toll on traders. He, therefore, demanded that the government allow markets to stay open this Friday.

On August 9, the Sindh government had lifted the week-long lockdown, easing the coronavirus restrictions in the province. It said all business activities would continue till 8pm and Fridays and Sundays will be closed days.

Pharmacies, petrol pumps, grocery shops and fish, meat, chicken, vegetable and fruit vendors were excepted from the restrictions.