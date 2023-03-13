Karachi traders threaten to shut down markets over ‘rising street crimes’

KARACHI: Businessmen and traders of Karachi have threatened total shutdown of markets against the ‘rising street crimes’ in the metropolis, giving the government a 72-hour ultimatum to Sindh government to take action in this regard, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA), Mohammad Rizwan Irfan, said that the Sindh government has ‘completely failed’ in controlling the street crimes in Karachi, pointing out the recent incident, wherein a ‘Rickshaw gang’ took away mobile phones and cash worth Rs15m from shop in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

“The location of looted mobile phones was traced to Manghopir,” Rizwan Irfan claimed, alleging that no action was taken by Manghopir police station despite filing of application.

He also pointed out another incident, wherein robbers looted Rs3.5 million from a shop in Safoora Goth. The KEDA president gave 72-hour ultimatum to Sindh government and police to recover the losses incurred by traders and arrest the suspect, warning of a total shutdown of markets.

A day earlier, armed dacoits of the ‘Rickshaw gang’ looted a shop in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi and took away mobile phones and cash worth Rs15m.

The ‘Rickshaw gang’ members stormed a mobile shop in Seher Commercial – DHA Phase 7 and looted mobile phones and cash. ARY News obtained the CCTV footage of the dacoity.

Earlier in the month, two dacoits ‘snatched’ Rs59.4 million from a man in Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

Two robbers driving a car intercepted a man named Raheel at Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Bahadurabad, looted Rs59.4 million and fled away.

The case of the incident has been registered at the Bahadurabad police station. The FIR states that the complainant was carrying nearly Rs60 million in boxes in his car.

