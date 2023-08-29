Karachi traders to observe shutter down strike on Sept 1

KARACHI: The business community of Karachi has announced to observe a shutter down strike on September 1 against the inflated electricity bills and rising inflation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, Sharjeel Goplani – President of All City Traders Association – said that markets across Karachi will remain closed on Friday (September) in protest against inflated electricity bills and rising inflation.

Other trade unions also backed the decision, saying that all markets of Karachi will observe a shutter down strike on September 1.

Meanwhile, Rizwan Irfan – President of Karachi Electronics Dealers Association – also warned of strike if Sharjeel Goplani’s pre-arrest bail expires.

Moreover, All Pakistan Trade Association has announced a countrywide shutter-down strike on August 31 (Thursday) against the inflated bills.

The association demanded the government should formulate people-friendly policies, adding that the authorities should also end free electricity units for government officials.

Countrywide protests

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

Protest demonstrations were held in several parts of Karachi. Masses carrying banners and placards along with their children criticized the government for making their lives miserable.

Read More: Jamaat-e-Islami decides to hold strike against power tariff hike

People staged protest demonstrations in Karachi’s area of Ayesha Manzil, Korangi, Five Star Chowrangi, Yaseenabad, Labour Square and others. The enraged people set their electricity bills on fire.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have announced protest demonstrations against the inflated electricity bills.