Karachi traders to stage sit-in on Sept 8

KARACHI: The business community in Karachi has announced to stage a sit-in on September 8 against ‘rising inflation’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a consultative session of business community was held, wherein the traders agreed to launch a protest movement against inflation.

President Anjuman-e-Tajran Karachi Javed Shams said that all traders of Karachi will gather in Liaquatabad on September 8 and stage a sit-in after Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, Abdur Rauf Ibrahim – a local trader – also lauded Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir’s announcement regarding crackdown against hoarders and smugglers.

On the other hand, business leader Jameel Pracha noted that the community’s next protest will be held at Governor House.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani traders on Saturday went on strike against the soaring cost of living, including higher fuel and utility bills and record depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, which has led to widespread discontent among the public.

The traders pulled their shutters down across the country, while protesters burned tires on roads to express their anger.

Earlier in the day, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar vowed to address the problems of Karachi traders on priority.

The premier said this while talking to Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori who called on him here.

During the meeting, the governor Sindh briefed the prime minister in detail about the administration matters and the overall law and order situation of the province.

The governor also presented the recommendation about the power tariff prepared by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the city’s traders.

PM Kakar thanked the governor Sindh and issued directives to the relevant authorities to work on the recommendation and present a report as soon as possible.