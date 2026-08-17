KARACHI: Traffic police on Monday issued a traffic advisory as the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) sit-in against the petroleum levy entered its second day outside the Sindh Governor House, causing traffic congestion on surrounding roads.

JI Karachi leaders and workers continued their protest outside the Governor House, with JI Karachi chief Munim Zafar also present at the sit-in.

According to the traffic police, Fawara Chowk and Aiwan-e-Sadr Road remained closed to traffic due to the sit-in. Traffic was being diverted through alternative routes to minimise disruption and keep vehicles moving.

Traffic police said motorists were being diverted from Fawara Chowk towards Deen Muhammad Wafai Road, while traffic from Zainab Market was being directed towards Saddar.

Additional traffic police personnel have also been deployed in the area to manage traffic flow and facilitate commuters.

The protest has led to traffic congestion around the Governor House, Shahin Complex, Sultanabad, PIDC and Fountain Chowk. Traffic pressure was also reported directly outside the Governor House.

Pakistan collected Rs1.567 trillion in petroleum levy in FY2025-26

The JI has launched sit-ins across Pakistan, with a large number of workers participating in protests in all four provinces.

JI Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said the sit-ins will continue until the government withdraws the petroleum levy.

Addressing protesters, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded that petrol prices be reduced to Rs225 per litre and the petroleum levy withdrawn.

Criticising the government’s taxation policy, the JI chief described the petroleum levy as an “extortion tax” and questioned the tax contribution of landlords and feudal elements, particularly on agricultural income.

He said the salaried class was bearing a disproportionate share of the tax burden while ordinary citizens continued to struggle with inflation and high fuel prices.