ISLAMABAD: Pakistan collected Rs1.567 trillion in petroleum levy during the fiscal year 2025-26, exceeding the budgeted target of Rs1.468 trillion by Rs99 billion, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Ministry said the government’s total tax and non-tax revenue stood at Rs19.773 trillion during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, the primary balance reached a surplus of Rs3.634 trillion, exceeding the target set under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. The surplus was attributed to lower expenditures and higher petroleum levy collection.

Pakistan recorded a budget deficit of Rs4.763 trillion during FY2025-26. During the year, the government raised a total of Rs3.313 trillion in borrowing, including Rs2.135 trillion from domestic sources, while net external financing stood at Rs1.113 trillion.

Debt servicing remained a major component of government expenditure, with Rs6.947 trillion spent on interest payments. Of this amount, Rs6.040 trillion was paid on domestic debt and Rs917 billion on external debt.

Under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, the provinces received Rs7.668 trillion during FY2025-26, compared with Rs6.854 trillion in FY2024-25. Punjab received the largest share at Rs3.370 trillion, followed by Sindh with Rs1.897 trillion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Rs1.240 trillion and Balochistan with Rs736 billion.

Read more: Petrol price in Pakistan for August 14, 2026

All four provinces reported budget surpluses during the year. Punjab recorded a surplus of Rs914 billion, Sindh Rs349 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs164 billion and Balochistan Rs20 billion.

The Finance Ministry said the same economic indicators would be presented to the IMF during the fifth economic review scheduled for next month.

The central bank’s profit stood at Rs2.428 trillion during the fiscal year, while defence expenditure amounted to Rs2.587 trillion. Pension-related spending was recorded at Rs1.001 trillion, while Rs1.013 trillion was spent on subsidies.

Overall government expenditure stood at Rs23.087 trillion during FY2025-26, equivalent to 18.2% of GDP. This was lower than the 21.4% recorded in FY2024-25 and 19.5% in FY2023-24, according to the Finance Ministry.