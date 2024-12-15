KARACHI: Heavy traffic congestion was reported across various areas in Karachi, causing long lines of vehicles on major roads due to protests and ongoing construction work, ARY News reported.

According to reports, commuters faced significant delays, with minutes-long journeys turning into hours-long commutes due to traffic jams. An ongoing protest near Teen Hatti over water and power supply issues has halted traffic in the surrounding areas.

Roads leading from Teen Hatti to PIB Colony were blocked, resulting in disruptions to traffic movement. In addition, traffic from Lasbela was being diverted towards Liaquatabad by the city’s traffic police.

On Abul Hasan Asfahani Road, there was heavy traffic pressure heading towards University Road. Karachi witnessed traffic jams from Gulshan Chowrangi to Maskan Chowrangi, while Disco Bakery Road also experienced vehicle queues leading towards the university.

The gridlock made it challenging for residents to travel even short distances within the city.

Similarly on December 14, the Karachi Traffic Police had taken measures to address increased traffic congestion across the city due to a high number of shoppers and ongoing events.

According to reports, Abdullah Haroon Road near Zainab Market has been closed to accommodate the heavy influx of shoppers. As the Christmas season approaches and winter weather sets in, Karachi has seen a significant influx of shoppers flocking to markets across the city. Due to the large number of shoppers, there has been a noticeable increase in traffic congestion.

Read More: This Karachi road is temporarily closed for traffic

Key areas such as Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Saddar, and Zainab Market are experiencing heavy traffic as a result. Streets around areas like Gul Plaza, Jamia Cloth, Fawara Chowk, and their vicinity are especially affected with traffic jams due to the high volume of shoppers and vehicles in the area.

As a result, traffic is being redirected from Fawara Chowk to Din Muhammad Wafai Road to help alleviate congestion in the area.

On Rashid Minhas Road, there is a significant accumulation of sewage water on the road, causing major traffic delays, especially affecting vehicles heading towards Millennium Mall. Traffic movement in this direction is slow, making it challenging for motorists heading towards NIPA.

At the Expo Center, a book fair is ongoing, attracting a large crowd and leading to heavy traffic congestion. The Traffic Police are managing the situation by redirecting vehicles carefully around the area and checking vehicles to manage the flow of visitors.

Meanwhile, slow traffic conditions are also reported around the National Stadium, particularly towards Gharibabad, due to the high volume of vehicles and events taking place in the vicinity.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes and allow extra time for travel to avoid delays during these peak times. The Traffic Police are actively managing these disruptions to ensure smoother traffic flow across the city.