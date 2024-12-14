This Karachi road is temporarily closed for traffic

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police on Saturday have taken measures to address increased traffic congestion across the city due to a high number of shoppers and ongoing events, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Abdullah Haroon Road near Zainab Market has been closed to accommodate the heavy influx of shoppers. As the Christmas season approaches and winter weather sets in, Karachi has seen a significant influx of shoppers flocking to markets across the city. Due to the large number of shoppers, there has been a noticeable increase in traffic congestion.

Key areas such as Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Saddar, and Zainab Market are experiencing heavy traffic as a result. Streets around areas like Gul Plaza, Jamia Cloth, Fawara Chowk, and their vicinity are especially affected with traffic jams due to the high volume of shoppers and vehicles in the area.

As a result, traffic is being redirected from Fawara Chowk to Din Muhammad Wafai Road to help alleviate congestion in the area.

On Rashid Minhas Road, there is a significant accumulation of sewage water on the road, causing major traffic delays, especially affecting vehicles heading towards Millennium Mall. Traffic movement in this direction is slow, making it challenging for motorists heading towards NIPA.

At the Expo Center, a book fair is ongoing, attracting a large crowd and leading to heavy traffic congestion. The Traffic Police are managing the situation by redirecting vehicles carefully around the area and checking vehicles to manage the flow of visitors.

Meanwhile, slow traffic conditions are also reported around the National Stadium, particularly towards Gharibabad, due to the high volume of vehicles and events taking place in the vicinity.

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes and allow extra time for travel to avoid delays during these peak times. The Traffic Police are actively managing these disruptions to ensure smoother traffic flow across the city.

Earlier on 22 November 2024, the Karachi Traffic Police announced a temporary road closure and traffic diversion plan in preparation for the 12th International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024. The measures were implemented to ensure the safety and security arrangements for the event.

According to the traffic police spokesperson, various sections of Shahrah-e-Faisal were temporarily closed during the designated times. Starting from 2:00 AM till 5:00 AM on November 23, traffic from Drigh Road to Karsaz was completely shut down in both directions. Additionally, Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, the route from Karsaz to Hassan Square, was also be blocked for traffic during the same period.

These closures and diversions were the part of the stringent security protocols for IDEAS 2024 to manage the high volume of traffic expected in the area.