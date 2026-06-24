Karachi traffic police have issued a special traffic plan for the central processions of 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram (1448 AH), aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety during the religious gatherings.

According to the statement, the main processions will originate from Nishtar Park on all three days and proceed along their designated routes before concluding at their respective destinations. MA Jinnah Road will remain completely closed to traffic during the processions.

Citizens have been advised to use alternative routes. Traffic coming from Nazimabad will be diverted via Lasbela Chowk, while vehicles approaching from Shahrah-e-Faisal will be rerouted through Society Signal and other alternative paths.

Authorities stated that only authorised and stickered vehicles will be permitted entry on procession routes.

Meanwhile, the central 8th Muharram procession will be taken out from Nishtar Park today, with foolproof security arrangements already in place.

Read more: Mobile phone services suspended as Muharram security measures

Karachi traffic police officials said that more than 5,000 personnel will be deployed across the city for security duties. Additional force and reserve units will also be stationed along procession routes and majalis venues.

Snipers have been deployed at sensitive locations, while continuous monitoring is being carried out through search and sweep operations. Citizens have been urged to report any suspicious activity immediately by calling helpline 15.

According to a police spokesperson, security arrangements have been further tightened on the directives of the Additional Inspector General of Karachi, and all necessary measures have been completed to ensure the safety of processions and gatherings.