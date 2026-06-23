Quetta: Mobile phone services were suspended in Quetta on Tuesday as part of heightened security measures for the observance of the 7th of Muharram, authorities said.

Sources in the Balochistan Home Department said the suspension was aimed at ensuring security arrangements during Muharram processions and related Majalis (gatherings) in the provincial capital.

According to officials, mobile phone services will remain suspended until the evening. The main 7th Muharram procession is scheduled to emerge later in the day, with extensive security measures put in place along its route.

Authorities have also sealed all markets and shops located along the procession route to ensure the safety of participants and maintain law and order.

KP Finalizes Ashura Security Plan

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized a comprehensive security plan for the observance of Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram) across the province, including the suspension of mobile phone services in selected areas.

Mobile phone services to be suspended in selected areas on Muharram 9 and 10

According to security officials, mobile phone services will be completely suspended in some localities, while partial restrictions will be imposed in other sensitive areas to help maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the religious observances.

Authorities have declared 400 Imambargahs across the province as sensitive or highly sensitive. In addition, 286 mourning processions have been categorized as highly sensitive, while another 190 have been placed in the sensitive category.

Officials said the enhanced security measures are intended to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram and the safety of mourners throughout the province.