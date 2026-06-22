PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized a comprehensive security plan for the observance of Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram) across the province, with mobile phone services to be suspended in selected areas as part of enhanced security measures.

According to security officials, mobile phone services will be completely suspended in some areas, while partial restrictions will be imposed in other sensitive locations to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the religious observances.

Authorities have declared 400 Imambargahs across the province as sensitive or highly sensitive. Additionally, 286 mourning processions have been categorized as highly sensitive, while another 190 have been placed in the sensitive category.

In Peshawar, strict security arrangements have been put in place for Ashura. Mobile phone services will be partially suspended, and the Cantonment area will be completely sealed during the central procession on the 9th of Muharram.

On the 10th of Muharram, enhanced security checkpoints and special security cordons will be established at all entry and exit points of the city.

Walk-through gates will be installed at procession routes and Imambargahs, while CCTV cameras will be used for round-the-clock surveillance. Security forces will also conduct search and sweep operations in various parts of the province.

Sources said some markets in Peshawar’s inner city may be closed in phases as part of the security plan. Monitoring of hotels, guest houses and residential facilities in sensitive areas will also be intensified, while temporary closures of certain locations remain under consideration.

To ensure effective coordination, the provincial government has established a central control room at the Civil Secretariat to monitor security arrangements during Ashura. Monitoring and coordination centres have also been activated in the offices of deputy commissioners across all districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced public holidays on the 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province. According to a notification, the holidays will be observed on June 25 and June 26.