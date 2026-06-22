The Sindh government has declared public holidays on 9th and 10th of Muharram across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

This was stated in a notification issued by the interior ministry.

The 9th and 10th of the following Islamic month will fall on 25 and 26 of June, respectively.

Strict security measures have been adopted across the country to counter any untoward incidents during these days. Closure of cellular services have also been sought for security reasons.

Read more: Public holiday announced on June 17, 2026

Last week, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced that the Muharram moon was not sighted thus 1st Muharram 1448 Hijri would be observed on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. The moon-sighting committee met at Iqbal Hall at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, while parallel meetings were held by provincial and zonal committees in several cities around the country.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad had said that the committee had not received any credible testimonies regarding the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday and that the new Islamic year would therefore commence on Wednesday, June 17. The 10th of Muharram 1448 Hijri (Ashura) would occur on Friday, June 26.