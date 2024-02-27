Karachi: Traffic plan for PSL 9 matches

The Karachi traffic police have announced a traffic diversion plan in connection with the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) matches set to kick off at National Bank Stadium on Wednesday (Feb 28), ARY News reported.

With the second phase of PSL 9 matches scheduled from February 28 to March 18, Karachi Traffic Police designed a specialized strategy to facilitate smooth traffic flow and enhance convenience for attendees.

As part of this plan, attendees traveling from areas such as Karsaz, Millennium, and New Town are advised to utilize designated parking facilities at the PSB Coaching Center near the stadium.

Additionally, during match days, specific routes will have restricted heavy traffic entry to prioritize the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

These restricted routes include Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square, Peoples Chowrangi to University Road, Carsaaz to the Stadium, Millennium to New Town, and Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.

PSL 9 commenced from February 17 in Lahore.

The tournament was being played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.