Karachi traffic plan issued for 13th Rajab procession

KARACHI: A traffic plan has been issued for the 13th Rajab procession commemorating the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA), to ensure smooth movement and convenience for citizens.

According to details, the 13 Rajab procession will begin at 4 PM from Ghaffoor Chamber, Saddar, and will conclude at Mehfil Shah Khurasan.

To accommodate the procession, MA Jinnah Road, from Tibet Center to Gurumandir Chowk, and surrounding streets will remain closed for security reasons. However, Bahadur Yar Jang Road will stay open for traffic.

Citizens traveling from Gurumandir to Tower are advised to use Soldier Bazaar Signal No. 1, Coast Guard, and Uncle Surya Signal as alternative routes.

Shahrah-e-Quaideen will be closed from Society Signal onwards. Traffic from Society Light Signal will be diverted to the right, while access from Society Light Signal to Khudad Colony Bridge and Empress Market will remain open.

For travel from Fresco to Numaish, vehicles should take the Eidgah Chowk route via Dilpasand Sweets, Post Office, and Jubilee Road to reach Nishtar Road or Tibet Center to Regal Chowk.

Traffic from Fountain Chowk Abdul Haroon Road will be diverted to Paradise Signal, leading to the Passport Office or Empress Market.

Traffic from Garden Baghicha to Agha Khan III Road will be redirected from Uncle Surya to Segal Plaza and Tibet Chowk.

Citizens are advised to avoid inconvenience by using the New MA Jinnah Road route from Dawakhana Saddar to PP Chowrangi.

The Karachi traffic police have urged the public to cooperate and follow the outlined plan to ensure a hassle-free commute during the procession.