Traffic plan announced for IDEAS 2024 in Karachi

KARACHI: Traffic Police have unveiled a comprehensive traffic plan for the upcoming International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024, scheduled from November 19 to 22 at the Expo Centre Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plan aims to minimize disruptions and ensure smooth traffic flow during the exhibition.

According to the traffic plan, several roads surrounding the Expo Centre will be closed from 7 am to 7 pm including the road from Hassan Square Flyover to National Stadium Road, both flyovers on Stadium road, and Dalmia Road’s from Stadium Signal to Hassan Square route.

Additionally, the left turn from University Road’s Nipa intersection to Expo Centre will be closed.

Heavy and commercial vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes. These vehicles will not be allowed to enter Stadium Road from Rashid Minhas Road and will instead be redirected to Drig Road. Commercial vehicles can use Shaheed Millat Road and Teen Hatti Road.

To manage traffic flow, several diversion points have been designated including PP Chowrangi to Shaheed Millat Road and Liqatabad No. 10 to Teen Hatti.

Authorized IDEAS 2024 participants and organizers are exempt from these restrictions. The traffic plan will be enforced from November 19 to 22, and citizens are requested to cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure a smooth and successful event.

Yesterday, the deputy inspector general (DIG) Traffic sought the closure of schools in Karachi in order to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the upcoming IDEAS 2024.

DIG Traffic written a letter to the Karachi commissioner, requesting the closure of schools around Sharah-e-Faisal and Karsaz during IDEAS 2024.

The letter stated that the opening of schools during the IDEAS 2024 will disrupt the traffic flow, therefore it is requested to close the schools in Karachi from November 19 to 22.

It is important to note here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the official partner of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 and running a publicity drive via its aircraft.

IDEAS

The International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 will kick off from November 19 to 22 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The Pakistan government attaches a high level of importance to IDEAS. The exhibition attracts a large number of delegates and it is seen as a vehicle for facilitating their own indigenous arms trade.

The inaugural launch of IDEAS occurred in 2000 and was a vehicle to promote Pakistan’s domestic arms manufacturing businesses whilst providing a stage for international vendors to offer solutions to the requirements of the tri-services of Pakistan.

The event, having always been scheduled for the Karachi Expo Centre, in its first year attracted forty-five delegations from foreign countries.