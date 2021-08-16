Karachi traffic plan for Muharram 8 to 10 released

KARACHI: The traffic police have Monday issued the city’s route and diversion plan to help motorists choose the best and available route for their travels ahead of Ashura processions and Muharram-related religious gatherings and programs, ARY News reported.

For the Muharram 8, 9 and 10 1443 A.H. that is August 17, 18 and 19 respectively, processions in regards of Imam Hussain(R.A) “will be taken out from Nishtar Park and will end Imambargah Hussania Irania Kharadar, said the press release today.

As soon as the procession starts from Nishter Park, said the press statement for the public awareness, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side will be diverted to Soldier Bazar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), to Coast Guards, Uncle Seria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

The procession route for Muharram 8 (Aug. 17): Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan Road, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, M.A. Jnnah Road, Baba-e-Urdu, Chand Bibi Chowk, Nishtar Road, Nigar Cinema, Altaf Hussain Road, Denso Hall, again M.A. Jinnah Road, Kharadar Police Station, Bombybazar To Hussainan Iranian Imambargah

The procession route for Muharram 9 (Aug. 18):

A procession will be taken out from Liaquatabad via Imambargah Martin Road towards Nishtar Park.

After the majlis, a procession will be taken out to Nishtar Park At About 12 pm and then shall proceed to Imambargah Hussain Iranian Kharadar.

Route Will Be: Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road. Fatherjaminis Road Mehfil-e-shah-e-khurasan. M.A. Jinnah, Mansfield Street, Preedy Street Tibet Chowk,m.a.jinnah Road, Boulton Market. Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road To Hussainan Iranian Imambargah

Muharram 10 (Aug. 19):

Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, M.A. Jinnah Mansfield Street, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk,m.a.jinnah Road, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road, To Hussainan Iranian Imambargah.

All kinds of traffic coming from Nazimabad will be diverted from Lasbella towards Nishter Road and then to Zoological Garden. From then to reach their respective destinations.

All kinds of traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted on Martin road towards the Jail roadside.

These vehicles will be permitted to proceed to Jail, Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, KashmirRoad, Shahra-e-Quaideen, Shara-e-Faisal to reach their destinations.

The traffic coming from Stadium Road will proceed via New M.A. Jinnah Road.

These vehicles will be diverted at Dada Bhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shara-e-Quaideen to Shara-e-Faisal.