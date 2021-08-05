Sindh govt notifies 3-day ban on pillion riding ahead of Muharram

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Thursday notified a three-day ban on pillion riding in Karachi ahead of the advent of the first Islamic month of Muharram.

According to a notification issued by the department, the pillion riding will remain banned in the port city on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram.

“In continuation and partial modification of this department’s Notification of even number dated 28.07.2021, the ban on pillion riding for Karachi Division shall be for 8th, 9th, & 10th Muharram-Ul-Harram 1443 AH (2021),” read the notification.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that there was a ‘good chance’ of sighting the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH on the evening of August 09 i.e. 29th of Zilhaj.

Thus the first day of the new Islamic Lunar Year 1443 AH, 1st Muharram, will likely fall on Tuesday August 10.

The new moon of Muharram, 1443 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 18:51 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 08-08-2021 (Sunday), weather department said in a statement.