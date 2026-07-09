Karachi traffic police announce plan to ban all rickshaws

KARACHI, July 9: Karachi Traffic Police have announced plans to ban all types of rickshaws from the city’s roads, with only meter-fitted rickshaws expected to be allowed to operate under a new policy.

Speaking to reporters, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said the e-ticketing system is part of the Safe City project and has helped improve traffic flow alongside lane marking across Karachi.

He said traffic police are working to remove Qingqi rickshaws from major roads and are planning to ban all types of rickshaws in the city. However, he added that only rickshaws equipped with meters will be allowed to operate on roads.

The DIG said around 45,000 vehicles in Karachi are currently being driven by people other than their registered owners. He added that vehicles found with fake number plates are seized and handed over to the concerned police stations.

Addressing public complaints about the e-challan system, Pir Muhammad Shah acknowledged that citizens have genuine concerns. He said e-challans are generated automatically, and errors can occur, adding that the traffic police are preparing a policy to provide relief to affected motorists.

He noted that the number of e-challans issued so far is lower than the number of manual tickets generated last year. The department is also issuing e-tickets to motorcyclists riding in the fourth lane in violation of traffic rules.

The DIG further said free training has been arranged for women who have received electric scooters under the government programme.

Highlighting road safety efforts, Pir Muhammad Shah said 164 people lost their lives in heavy traffic-related accidents in Karachi last year, adding that fatalities have since declined by 45 percent.

He also announced that authorities are planning to establish a Karachi Traffic Management Company to further improve traffic management in the metropolis.

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