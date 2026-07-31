Karachi Traffic police officer Faheem Gul went viral on social media for his unique dance moves while directing the traffic flow.

ARY News correspondent Nazir Shah reported that Faheem Gul’s unconventional style made drivers happily follow his instructions. He further mentioned that Gul is a resident of Matiari District, Sindh and he is stationed at the Numaish Chorangi area.

He further mentioned that Gul’s distinctive gesture to maneuver the traffic flow has become his signature style.

Shah further mentioned that his unique style encourages the public to happily follow his instructions. Karachiites appreciated his unique style, as his positive attitude brings a smile to people’s faces even in the worst traffic.

Read More:Traffic police to suspend licences of drivers operating smoke-emitting vehicles

Meanwhile, Lahore Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Abdul Raheem Shirazi on Friday announced that the driving licences of motorists operating smoke-emitting vehicles would be suspended as part of intensified efforts to curb smog and air pollution in the provincial capital.

The CTO also noted that route permits of commercial vehicles found violating anti-smog regulations would also be suspended, stressing that stringent enforcement was essential to protect public health and the environment. He added that the entry of tractor-trolleys and dumpers carrying sand or soil without protective tarpaulin remained banned in Lahore.