Karachi traffic cop’s cycle commute goes viral

KARACHI: Following a steep increase in petrol prices, a video from Karachi showing a traffic police officer commuting on a bicycle has gone viral on social media, ARY News reported.

The sharp hike in petrol prices has not only affected the general public but also law enforcement personnel. A head constable, identified as Imtiaz, was seen cycling to his duty point, a moment that quickly went viral and drew widespread attention online.

Speaking in the viral clip, the traffic officer said he had resorted to using a bicycle to cut down on daily travel expenses as petrol had become too expensive.

The viral footage reflects the financial strain being felt across Pakistan amid the price surge.

Meanwhile, an SSU commando in Karachi also expressed concerns, stating that the rising petrol prices, combined with poor road conditions, have made daily duties increasingly difficult. He appealed to the government for relief measures to ease the burden on officials and citizens alike.

Also Read: Petrol Relief 2026: Pakistan announces eligibility criteria

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that fuel subsidies will only be provided to vehicles registered with the Excise Department, as part of the government’s relief package.

The federal government, under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has begun implementing the relief measures ahead of schedule to ease public hardship. The digital transfer system for subsidies was officially launched last night to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Shaza Fatima outlined key conditions for eligibility. She emphasized that only vehicles with complete registration records will qualify, while unregistered or improperly documented vehicles will be excluded to ensure the subsidy reaches deserving recipients.