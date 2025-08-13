Karachi traffic police issue parking, route advisory for Independence Day event

KARACHI: In celebration of Independence Day and the “Marka-e-Haq”, a musical night will be held at the National Stadium Karachi. The Karachi’s traffic police have issued a special traffic and parking plan for the event, ARY News reported.

According to the Karachi traffic police, vehicles with special stickers will be allowed to enter through Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 11 of the National Stadium.

Event attendees can park their vehicles at Expo Centre and China Ground, from where shuttle services will transport them to the stadium.

Traffic police warned of heavy traffic flow on National Stadium Road and Sir Shah Suleman Road and advised citizens to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

Buses, minibuses, and other commercial vehicles will be diverted to alternate roads, while all types of heavy traffic will be banned from entering the area.

Citizens have been urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and avoid parking cars or motorcycles on service roads to ensure smooth traffic movement during the event.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz announces Shuhada package for martyrs of Marka-e-Haq

What is Marka-e-Haq?

It means “Battle for Justice” or “Righteous Campaign,” refers to a major four-day military engagement between Pakistan and India that occurred from 7 to 10 May 2025. The operation is also known as Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Background to the Conflict

The confrontation began India launched strikes in Pakistan, targeting civilians, allegedly in retaliation for a Pahalgam false flag operation on 22 April.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the strikes took place during the night of 6–7 May and resulted in the deaths of 40 civilians, including women and children, while injuring many others.

Pakistan’s Response and the Launch of Marka-e-Haq

In answer to these actions, the Pakistan Armed Forces initiated Marka-e-Haq through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. The purpose of this campaign was to:

Counter Indian aggression and defend national sovereignty

Restore strategic balance and deter escalation

Demonstrate unity and resilience

Commemoration of Marka-e-Haq

In recognition of the operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that May 10, 2025 would be observed annually as “Marka-e-Haq Day” to honour the courage of the Pakistan armed forces and mark the achievements of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.