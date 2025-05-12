PM Shehbaz announces Shuhada package for martyrs of Marka-e-Haq

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif Monday announced to observe Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq every year on May 10 on the superlative success of ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

In a statement issued here, the prime minister said that Youm-e-Marka-e-Haq will be observed every year on May 10 across the country with fervour and passion of national solidarity.

“The professional capabilities of our brave forces kept our head high with pride,” PM Shehbaz added. He also announced to observe May 16 as a day to pay tribute to the armed forces for achieving magnificent success on the defence front and to bow before Allah in gratitude.

He said that special prayers will be offered on Friday in continuation of the Youm-e-Tashakur and for the progress of the country and the nation.

Shuhada package

The prime minister also announced Shuhada package for those who were martyred during Marka-e-Haq. The heirs of Pakistani citizens who were martyred during Marka-e-Haq will be given an Rs 10 million compensation each and the injured will be given from Rs one million to two million.

The heirs of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will be given from Rs 10 million to Rs 18 million according to their ranks. The heirs of martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will be given from Rs 19 million to Rs 42 million for the facility of a house.

The prime minister added that the martyrs of Pakistan armed forces will continue to receive complete salary including allowances till the date of retirement. The children of martyrs of armed forces will get free education till graduation.

One daughter of every martyr of armed forces will be given a marriage grant of Rs one million for the wedding. The injured of the armed forces will receive Rs two million to five million.

The prime minister said that the federal government will construct the houses and martyred mosques affected during the Indian attacks.

“It is responsibility of the government to take care of the children of martyrs and we will fulfill this obligation,” he informed.

The federal government will bear all the expenses on the medical treatment of the injured, PM Shehbaz added.

“Whoever performed services for the protection of the honour and dignity of Pakistan and for its defence will be acknowledged at the national level and they will be bestowed with awards.”