Karachi trains cancelled due to Matiari derailment

KARACHI: Railway officials have announced that all evening and night trains departing from Karachi have been cancelled due to the derailment of freight train bogies in Matiari, ARY News reported.

According to railway authorities, repairing and restoring the track in Matiari will take time.

Furthermore, track restoration work will begin as soon as a rescue and relief train arrives from Kotri.

Earlier, as many as 10 bogies of a freight train derailed near the Wahab Shah railway station in Matiari.

Because both the up and down tracks have been affected, all train arrivals and departures have been suspended.

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Multiple passenger and freight trains have been halted at various stations, officials added.

Both tracks will likely remain shut for the next 24 hours.