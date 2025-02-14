Karachi transporters meet Sindh minister amid rising accidents

KARACHI: A delegation of transporters met with Sindh ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Zia Lanjar, and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, to discuss solutions for issues faced by the transport sector and rising accidents, ARY News reported on Friday.

During the meeting, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, DIG Traffic, and other officials were also present. Transporters raised concerns regarding restrictions on movement during specific hours.

Addressing the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon informed transporters that the government has extended the entry hours for heavy vehicles by one hour. Heavy vehicles can now enter the city from 10 PM to 6 AM, he added.

Memon said that the Sindh government understands the challenges transporters face and is committed to resolving them in collaboration with stakeholders.

Sindh minister urged transporters to get their heavy transport vehicles, including those from other provinces, registered in Sindh and obtain fitness certificates to operate legally.

Sindh Law Minister Zia Lanjar said that transporters should avoid actions that disrupt traffic flow, warning that any measures causing public inconvenience will be dealt with strictly.

He urged transporters not to politicize these issues, stating that the matter is purely administrative and unrelated to politics.

Meanwhile, the transporters appreciated the Sindh government’s efforts to address their concerns. They also assured compliance with vehicle registration and fitness certification requirements.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.