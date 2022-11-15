Karachi: Two brothers die as road caves in during digging

KARACHI: Two brothers died when the road they were digging for a water connection caved in and they were buried alive under the debris in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The sorrowful incident took place in North Nazimabad’s Block S neighbourhood during digging for laying a water pipeline in a street.

After the road caved in, two brothers were buried alive under the debris. Locals along with the rescue officials pulled out the bodies of the labourers.

Rescue officials said that the deceased labourers were siblings and residents of the same area. The deceased men were identified as Muzammil and Sufyan.

After the incident, passersby tried to rescue the buried labourers by removing the debris. A body was pulled out of the debris while another labourer succumbed to wounds while being shifted to the hospital, police said.

The pit was immediately covered after the deadly accident.

In July, a four-member family drowned at Shadman Nullah in Karachi after their motorbike slipped into the overflowing drain during heavy rainfall. Two of them were rescued.

Four members of a family including the husband, wife and children were moving on a motorbike in Shadman Town when they lost track of the road during the heavy rain spell and slipped into the overflowing nullah.

The body of the woman has been recovered after an hour-long rescue effort while one man and a girl were rescued due to timely efforts, however, the body of the infant was not recovered.

