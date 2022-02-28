Karachi: Two children allegedly set on fire over rent dispute

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, two children were allegedly set on fire by the house owner over a rent dispute in Karachi on Monday.

As per details, the dreadful incident took place in Sohrab Goth’s Janat Gul Town area, where a widow alleged that her house owner set her two children on fire over failure to pay rent.

The woman said she was asked to vacate the premises last month and was taken to visit another house and when she was visiting new premises, her two children were set on fire after spraying petrol.

The children were moved to Civil Hospital, where they sucummbed to their burn injuries, the woman alleged. The woman along with the body of one of her dead children reached Karachi Press Club to record her protest.

She demanded of the higher authorities to serve justice into the matter.

Read more: Woman set on fire over property issue, suffers burns to 80pc body

Meanwhile, the SSP East said they got information about the fire incident yesterday and an investigation into the matter was underway.

The facts would be revealed soon, he added.

Separately, a domestic helper was set on fire by his landlord in Multan over asking for a salary. The boy Irshad succumbed to his burn wounds and breathed his last at the hospital.

Comments