Woman set on fire over property issue, suffers burns to 80pc body

MULTAN: A mother of two was set on fire and consequently suffered burns across 80 per cent of her body early on Thursday over an estate feud in the Mailsi tehsil of Punjab where two warring groups fell out, ARY News reported.

According to the details shared by the local police, a land mafia barged into the 80-marla plot of local labor and tried to encroach it. When resisted, the fight followed which saw 12 men injured on both sides.

However, the alleged mafia drenched the resident 35-year-old wife of the labor in petrol and set her on fire right before her children and family.

The woman’s body burned horrifically up to 80 per cent. The local hospital referred her to Burn Center Multan after critical initial aid.

Unknown assailant throws acid at Karachi woman leaving her critical

Separately today from Karachi in a horrific event, another woman fell victim to an acid attack in the Mansehra Colony of Landhi where she collapsed at the mercy of rescue teams, ARY News reported learned from the victim’s brother.

The woman is in a critical state of health and has been shifted to a local hospital, the rescue teams said. The local police have reached the scene as well and have begun investigating the matter with available evidence and testimonies.

According to her brother, the victim, a married woman, was at her residence when an unknown veiled woman knocked at the gate and called on her. When the victim came out, the assailant woman threw acid at her after which she collapsed.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!